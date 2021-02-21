The city of Mesquite will open both of the Mesquite Public Libraries on Sunday from noon – 6 p.m., to provide the public free access to public computers to aid individuals, who sustained losses due to the winter storms and do not have insurance, in applying for federal assistance.
The Mesquite Main Library is located at 300 W. Grubb Drive and the North Branch Library is located at 2600 Oates Drive. The libraries will be open for computer service only. For more information, call the Main Library at 972-216-6220 or the North Branch Library at 972-681-0465.
Per the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), before applying for assistance follow these steps to start the recovery process:
- Step One: Take photos of your damaged home and belongings.
- Step Two: Make a list of damaged/lost items.
- Step Three: If you have insurance, you must file a claim with your insurance company. If you do not have insurance, continue to Step Four.
- Step Four: Utilize one of the following methods to apply:
- Internet or Smartphone Application: You may apply for the Individuals and Households Program or check your application status at DisasterAssistance.gov. You may also access FEMA via a smartphone at https://www.fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-app-text-messages or through your mobile provider’s application store.
- By Phone: You may call FEMA toll-free at 1-800-621-FEMA (1-800-621-3362) to apply for assistance or check your application status. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability and use a Text Telephone (TTY), you may call 800-462-7585.
Documents you need to provide to FEMA:
- Insurance determination letter. (Note: FEMA cannot provide assistance for losses that are covered by insurance.)
- Proof of occupancy or ownership
- Proof of ID
