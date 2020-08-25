Tropical Storm Laura
The city of Mesquite has announced it has activated plans to open the Mesquite Reception Center, located at 15515 E Interstate Hwy 20, Mesquite, TX 75181 beginning at 7 p.m. for Hurricane Laura evacuees on buses provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management for transportation to area hotels. The state will be utilizing 211 for evacuees commuting in their privately owned vehicles.

The Mesquite Reception Center will feature social distancing protocols and include the Texas State Guard conducting the operation of the Emergency Tracking Network for evacuees.

The city is not requesting or accepting any public donations for this activation of the reception center.

Mesquite is part of the DFW Metroplex Shelter Operations Plan. Due to current predictions of imminent severe weather with the potential of causing catastrophic damage which may compel coastal jurisdictions to evacuate, Mesquite has been requested by the state to activate plans to organize and operate a sheltering hub that includes all cities and facilities within Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties.

