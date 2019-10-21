Mesqutie Outlaws add goalkeeper, forward to inaugural season team

The Mesquite Outlaws are proud to announce two players they’ve signed for the inaugural 2019-2020 season. The goalkeeper has previously played in the Major Arena Soccer League while the forward is a MASL rookie. Per team and league policies, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Angel Rodriguez, 21, is a forward who was born in Carrollton and got his start at age 4 playing in the Carrollton/Farmers Branch recreational league.  He attended Sachse High School, where in his senior season, his team fell one game short of playing for the state title. Since graduating, Rodriguez has played with the Texas Spurs FC and was able to experience a few games at the UPSL level.  He was discovered during tryouts at Inwood Soccer Center in September. 

The Mesquite Outlaws’ historic home opener against the Dallas Sidekicks is set for Nov. 30 in Mesquite Arena.

