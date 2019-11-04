Mesquite Outlaws add midfielder, defender to inaugural season team

The Mesquite Outlaws recently announced two new players they’ve signed for the inaugural 2019-2020 season. The new team members are a midfielder from Dallas and a defender from Mexico City. Per team and league policies, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Richard Orozco, 25, is from Dallas and attended Woodrow Wilson High School. He’s a midfielder who has played with the Dallas Texans and FC Dallas academy. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his son, watching movies and playing video games.

Mitchell Cárdenas, 28, is a defender who previously has played with the RGV Barracudas in Hidalgo, Texas. The Mexico City native enjoys spending time with family, bowling and watching movies.

The Mesquite Outlaws’ historic home opener against the Dallas Sidekicks is set for Nov. 30 in Mesquite Arena.

