Mesquite Outlaws

The Mesquite Outlaws are excited to announce the schedule for their inaugural 2019-2020 season. The 12 home games will be played in the famed Mesquite Arena.  The historic home opener will be held Saturday, Nov. 30 against cross-town rivals the Dallas Sidekicks.

“We have a strong schedule that should provide plenty of excitement for fans,” said Outlaws Head Coach Tatu. “We’re looking forward to getting our team finalized and on the field.”

Season tickets are now on sale at mesquiteoutlaws.com. Single-game tickets will be available at a later date.

The Mesquite Outlaws 2019-2020 schedule:

Saturday, Nov. 30

vs. Dallas

Wednesday, Dec. 4

vs. Monterrey

Saturday, Dec. 21

vs. Kansas City

Thursday, Dec. 26

at Dallas

Tuesday, Dec. 31

at Milwaukee

Friday, Jan. 3

vs. Dallas

Saturday, Jan. 4

vs. Tacoma

Saturday, Jan. 11

vs. Monterrey

Saturday, Jan. 18

at Califino

Sunday, Jan.19

at San Diego

Saturday, Jan. 25

at Sonora

Monday, Jan. 27

at Monterrey

Saturday, Feb. 1

vs. Florida

Friday, Feb. 7

at Ontario

Thursday, Feb. 13

vs. Utica

Sunday, Feb. 16

vs. Tacoma

Wednesday, Feb. 19

at Monterrey

Friday, Feb. 21

vs. San Diego

Friday, Feb. 28

at Dallas

Saturday, Feb. 29

vs. Monterrey

Saturday, March 7

vs. Califino

Sunday, March 15

at St. Louis

Thursday, March 19

at Tacoma

Sunday, March 22

at Tacoma

