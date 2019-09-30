The Mesquite Outlaws are excited to announce the schedule for their inaugural 2019-2020 season. The 12 home games will be played in the famed Mesquite Arena. The historic home opener will be held Saturday, Nov. 30 against cross-town rivals the Dallas Sidekicks.
“We have a strong schedule that should provide plenty of excitement for fans,” said Outlaws Head Coach Tatu. “We’re looking forward to getting our team finalized and on the field.”
Season tickets are now on sale at mesquiteoutlaws.com. Single-game tickets will be available at a later date.
The Mesquite Outlaws 2019-2020 schedule:
Saturday, Nov. 30
vs. Dallas
Wednesday, Dec. 4
vs. Monterrey
Saturday, Dec. 21
vs. Kansas City
Thursday, Dec. 26
at Dallas
Tuesday, Dec. 31
at Milwaukee
Friday, Jan. 3
vs. Dallas
Saturday, Jan. 4
vs. Tacoma
Saturday, Jan. 11
vs. Monterrey
Saturday, Jan. 18
at Califino
Sunday, Jan.19
at San Diego
Saturday, Jan. 25
at Sonora
Monday, Jan. 27
at Monterrey
Saturday, Feb. 1
vs. Florida
Friday, Feb. 7
at Ontario
Thursday, Feb. 13
vs. Utica
Sunday, Feb. 16
vs. Tacoma
Wednesday, Feb. 19
at Monterrey
Friday, Feb. 21
vs. San Diego
Friday, Feb. 28
at Dallas
Saturday, Feb. 29
vs. Monterrey
Saturday, March 7
vs. Califino
Sunday, March 15
at St. Louis
Thursday, March 19
at Tacoma
Sunday, March 22
at Tacoma
