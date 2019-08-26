Mesquite Outlaws announced partnership with Mesquite Soccer Association

Mesquite Outlaws partners with Mesquite Soccer Association for inaugural year.

 Photo courtesy of Mesquite Soccer Association Facebook

The Mesquite Outlaws have announced a 2019-2020 partnership with the Mesquite Soccer Association.

In addition to ticket packages, the partnership includes an opportunity for the Mesquite Soccer Association to host a special night during a regular season game.  During the season, youth from Mesquite Soccer Association teams will be showcased in pre-game and half-time scrimmages.  In addition, Mesquite Outlaws players and coaches will attend opening day and awards ceremonies for the league. During the upcoming season, Mesquite Outlaws coaches will host a coaching clinic for players in the Mesquite Soccer Association.

“It is an exciting time in Mesquite. It is like a spring time for Soccer,” said Salvador Alcaine, President of Mesquite Soccer Association. “We are delighted to have signed this partnership with Mesquite Outlaws and are sure that this partnership will infuse positive energy into our community and will make more kids become interested in this beautiful sport.”

The coaches and commissioners at the Mesquite Soccer Association are enthused for the impact having access to world-class talent such as Outlaws coaches Tatu, Nick Stavrou and Sagu will have on their players.

“Relationships are important for the future that we build for our kids,” said Cristal Ortega, U-6 Girls Commissioner for the Mesquite Soccer Association. “Coming together not only grows our community but it encourages our kids to build healthy relationships on and off the field. I am excited to see how we can grow as a community of Mesquite and DFW as a whole.” 

The Mesquite Outlaws will play 24 games, 12 of which will be played at Mesquite Arena, as a part of their inaugural season, against such teams as crosstown rivals the Dallas Sidekicks, as well as the Monterrey Flash, Ontario Fury, San Diego Sockers, Soles de Sonora, Tacoma Stars and the Turlock Express.

