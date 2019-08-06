Mesquite Outlaws holds team tryouts on Aug. 27

The Mesquite Outlaws have announced tryout plans for their inaugural roster as they enter the Western Conference of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL). Tryouts for the 2019-2020 Outlaws will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 27, with a final team roster anticipated in mid-September, prior to the MASL season announcement.

The team plans initial tryouts on Aug. 27 at Addison’s Inwood Soccer Center (14801 Inwood Road, Addison, TX 75001).  Players can choose one of two sessions, 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m.  Tryout registration is $50, and includes an Outlaws T-shirt and two tickets to the historic 2019 home opener in November. Each tryout session is limited to 30 participants.  Registration information can be found at mesquiteoutlaws.com/2019-tryouts.

“We’re hoping to identify several local players who are ready to take their game to the highest level,” announced legendary Mesquite Outlaws coach Tatu. “While we are scouring the globe for top talent, we recognize that North Texas is a hotbed of athletic ability, and we’re thrilled to be a part of elevating the profile of indoor soccer in the region.”

The Mesquite Outlaws will play 24 games as a part of their inaugural season, against such teams as crosstown rivals the Dallas Sidekicks, as well as the Monterrey Flash, Ontario Fury, San Diego Sockers, Soles de Sonora, Tacoma Stars and the Turlock Express.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments