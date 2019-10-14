Mesquite Outlaws sign two new forwards from North Texas, three mid-fielders

The Mesquite Outlaws recently announced players they’ve signed for the inaugural 2019-2020 season.
Both forwards have previously played in the Major Arena Soccer League with the Outlaws’ cross-town rivals, the Dallas Sidekicks, and both have roots in North Texas. Per team and league policies, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.
Thirty-eight-year-old Shaun David is a Mesquite native who will play forward for the Outlaws. He’s previously played for the Dallas Sidekicks, Baltimore Blast, Omaha Vipers, Monterrey La Raza, New Jersey Ironmen and St. Louis Steamers. David attended West Mesquite High School and got his soccer start as a youth in the Mesquite Soccer Association.
Anthony Powell, 23, attended Keller Fossil Ridge High School and Hill College. As a forward, Powell has played for the Dallas Sidekicks and Fort Worth Vaqueros, as well as for teams in Iceland and Sweden. His career highlights include coming off the bench and scoring twice in a comeback win while playing in Sweden. Powell’s other interests include playing basketball and Fortnite.
The Outlaws also signed three mid-fielders. One is from Dallas, and the other two are from Trinidad and Tobago and Nigeria. This is the first time all three men will play in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL). Per team and league policies, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.
Brenden Lee, 25, is from Dallas and attended Frisco Centennial High School before going on to Southern Methodist University. During local youth soccer play, he helped lead teams to Classic League championships, Premier League championships and State Cup Finals. Among his hobbies is playing video games.
Darren Mitchell, 29, is from Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago. Mitchell’s previous experience includes playing for the Trinidad and Tobago Pro League and in Guatemala for Liga Nacional Apertura. Highlights from his career include playing against Belize and Peru in 2013 and against Barbados in 2017 for the Trinidad and Tobago National Senior team. He has also been a Trinidad and Tobago pro league winner three times and a Caribbean Club Championship winner twice. Mitchell’s other interests include traveling, playing pool and spending time with family. His spot on the team is pending visa and league approval.
Defender Josemaria Oteze, or Jay Jay, comes to the Outlaws from Benin, Nigeria. The 27-year-old’s previous professional experience includes playing mid-field/defense for Racing De Cordoba in Argentina. Career highlights include representing Nigeria U23 team in 2015 and coming in second in the African Super 6 tournament. Oteze missed out on playing in the Olympics for his country due to a hamstring injury. In his free time, Oteze has a soccer podcast called “Bench-Talk Futbol,” and loves dancing, traveling and ping-pong.
The Mesquite Outlaws historic home opener against the Dallas Sidekicks is set for Nov. 30 in Mesquite Arena.
