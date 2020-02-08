Feb. 13 vs. Utica – Celebrate Mesquite: Let’s celebrate Mesquite tonight! We’re so happy to be part of this community that we’re offering MISD students a free ticket to the game. Mayor Bruce Archer will make an appearance. There’ll be a networking opportunity for Mesquite business leaders. Face painters and balloon artists will be in the arena, as well as bounce houses. After the game, fans can go onto the field for photos and autographs with the team, coaches and dancers.
Feb. 16 vs. Tacoma – Heroes Night: In partnership with Operation Forever Free, we’ll thank our police, firefighters, EMTs and active and retired military for their service by giving them a free ticket to the game while supplies last. Face painters and balloon artists will be in the arena, as well as bounce houses. After the game, fans can go onto the field for photos and autographs with the team, coaches and dancers.
Feb. 21 vs. San Diego – Kids’ Night Out: All kids 12 and younger get in free, plus the Outlaws will partner with Kicks for Kids to give free tickets to underprivileged youth who wouldn’t ordinarily be able to attend a professional sporting event. There’ll be a kids’ mini-game on the field during halftime. Face painters and balloon artists will be in the arena, as well as bounce houses. After the game, fans can go onto the field for photos and autographs with the team, coaches and dancers.
Feb. 29 vs. Monterrey – Youth Soccer Night: Come out to the game with your youth soccer team – group tickets are as low as $8 apiece. Be one of the first 500 youths in the door to get a mini Hummel soccer ball. Face painters and balloon artists will be in the arena, as well as bounce houses. After the game, fans can go onto the field for photos and autographs with the team, coaches and dancers.
March 7 vs. Turlock – Fan Appreciation Night: All fans who attend the game will receive a gift from the team and our partners, plus $2 hot dogs and beer. There’ll be discounts on tickets for fans who have attended a game earlier in the season. Face painters and balloon artists will be in the arena, as well as bounce houses. After the game, fans can go onto the field one last time for photos and autographs with the team, coaches and dancers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.