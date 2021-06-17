Mesquite ISD parent and North Mesquite High School alumna Teia Collier will fill the Place 1 Board of Trustee spot of Archimedes Faulkner, who recently resigned due to illness.
At the June 14 MISD Board meeting, the trustees voted to appoint Collier to the open seat based on a recommendation of a Board subcommittee of officers Gary Bingham, Eddie Rose and Elaine Whitlock.
"Teia is a product of our schools, and she's passionate about public education," Board President Bingham said. "She brings a whole new perspective to the Board and has incredible knowledge of media and technical writing that will help us tell our story of the great things happening in Mesquite ISD."
Collier said she is especially impressed to be involved with the district's leadership development initiative, Leading Through Ownership, and in developing personalized education through AYO, a transformative educational process led by MISD in partnership with technology powerhouses Google and SoftServe.
"I'm so excited," Collier said about being named to MISD's Board. "I get to contribute right here where I'm from and where I have two children in school.”
Collier, the CEO/publisher at Teia Collier Brands, received her bachelor's degree in political science and international studies with minors in history and Spanish from Midwestern State University. She earned an alternative teaching certification from Texas A&M-Commerce. After years as an intern, then caseworker and legislative assistant for former U.S. Rep. William Thornberry, she served as an educator at West Mesquite High School and Cesar Chavez Public Charter Schools. She also served as a corporate health coach for major insurance companies while becoming a lifestyle blogger and automotive journalist. In 2017, she re-launched the digital media site Dallas Single {Mom} Parents for families across the country. She is often sought out as a lifestyle and automotive contributor and serves as a guest media expert for local and national media around the country.
Currently, she serves on the boards of Historic Mesquite, Inc. and Texas Auto Writers Association and as a City of Mesquite Landmark Commissioner. A long-time resident of Mesquite, she is an education, historic preservation and quality of life advocate in the Dallas area and active in her children's schools. Collier is also the mother of three school-aged children. Soloman, 13, attends Frasier Middle School, and Noah, 7, goes to Rugel Elementary. Her eldest child, Zenora, 15, is enrolled at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts in Dallas.
Faulkner, a trustee since 2010, has been absent from the Board for a year due to illness. Faulkner's wife, Josephine, submitted a letter of resignation before the May Board meeting on his behalf. The Board unanimously approved the process to fill the remainder of Faulkner’s term, which expires in May of 2022.
