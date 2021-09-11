A future park to be built on North Bryan Avenue will be named Officer Jon Latimore Park to honor the first Black police officer to join the Mesquite Police Department.
The City Council voted unanimously to honor the officer with the naming of the park on Tuesday.
“There were a couple of places where this park could have been, but there was a specific place where we thought it needed to be,” Councilmember BW Smith said. “There were some obstacles in getting this piece of land, but thanks to the hard work of city staff and Mr. Keheley, we now own that land.”
Mayor Bruce Archer recognized NAACP President Henry Brown for his advocation and work in obtaining the park.
“I want to thank a longtime community leader who, for 15 years, has been advocating for children to have something to do in the Mesquite Square and neighborhood just down the street,” Archer said. “There is a need for children to have an opportunity for recreation and to add some joy to their lives.”
Henry Brown and members of Latimore’s family gathered in front of the park’s plans to unveil them to the public.
“I can tell you firsthand, Officer Latimore did indeed serve and protect his community very well over the years,” Archer said. “He was there when times were tough, and he was there when families were at their lowest point. He did that work with dignity and pride, and we are so very proud of his family and of his service to the city.”
Latimore’s wife and mother thanked Archer for the recognition given to him through the park dedication.
“As we talk about service – selfless service that this man gave to his community, that ties into a vision,” Archer said. “I want you to picture in several months children playing and having fun together in their hometown at a park named after this good man.”
