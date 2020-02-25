Amber alert issued for 8-month-old

The Mesquite Police Department has cancelled an Amber Alert issued yesterday for 8-month-old Nyla Crockett who was last seen in Mesquite. Police stated she and mother Chernario Crockett have been located and are safe.

  

