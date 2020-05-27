This Memorial Day weekend, Mesquite Police officers were out in full force conducting DWI enforcement. Officers made a total of 15 DWI related arrests as a result of their efforts, helping to keep our streets and citizens safe from intoxicated drivers.
As a reminder, in the state of Texas it is unlawful to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 and over for persons over 21 years of age and anything over .00 for persons under 21. After consuming alcohol, only time can make you sober. The average person metabolizes one drink per hour. A drink is defined as 5 ounces of wine, 12 ounces of beer or 1.5 ounces of spirits.
While drivers under the influence of alcohol risk killing or seriously injuring themselves or others, they also face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license. A DWI could also cause loss of job and greatly limit future job potential. The Mesquite Police Department and TxDOT strongly encourage everyone to plan for a sober ride before going out.
Visit SoberRides.org to find alternatives to drinking and driving, such as:
- Designating a sober driver.
- Contacting a cab or ride-share service.
- Using mass transit.
- Spending the night.
When driving, it is very important to be aware of the possible drunk drivers around you. Your best defense is being aware and observant. If you see a car being driven in a dangerous manner, stay away from it and call 911.
