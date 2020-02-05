During a special Mesquite City Council meeting held on Jan. 28, the Mesquite Police Department presented the council with strategies for addressing crime in the city.
City Manager Cliff Keheley said the presentation is a direct outcome of a special council meeting on crime held on Dec. 17 and the input received from the public as well as the result of many meetings and discussions among the police department, staff and the city executive team.
“These new approaches to crime fighting in our community will take some time to effectively and efficiently implement. It is not my intent to have any ordinances done without fully discussed by the council, but I do anticipate that we should have most everything in place no later than the first meeting in April,” he said.
“This is not a destination; this is a journey this community will go on together with the city staff. As we implement programs we will learn from what works and what doesn’t, and we will continue to constantly improve on everything we do with citizen input,” Keheley added.
Police Captain Doug Yates went over strategies for convenience stores and late-hour businesses – the latter being open after 10 p.m. with a building size smaller than 2,000 square feet and a point of scale cash register, such as a fast food place or check cashing type businesses.
Yates reported that convenience and late-hour store robberies have been consistent over the past three years, making up 20 percent of all robberies in the city. Ninety-two percent of convenience store robberies in Mesquite in 2019 were aggravated offenses.
“There’s loss for economic gain, both for the city and for the store,” he said.
Yates presented a two-tier approach to partnerships with the city and business owners that can make the community safer.
Tier 1 conditions require that all convenience stores and late-hour businesses register with the police department. It’s free and provides contact information to the department; store owners receive educational materials and will be provided with a registration decal.
They’re also asking for a minimum of four color cameras with a resolution of 1050p and 24-hour continuous recording, maintain video for 10 days, maintain an accurate time clock, and capturing angles.
They’re asking that there be access to the video within two hours on site, digital-to-digital storage and provided passwords.
Businesses will also be required to have a clear line of sight of the on-duty clerk station from the front of the business or maintain two employees/clerks on duty or have a controlled access window facility.
Tier 2 applies to late-hour businesses. These businesses must meet the Tier 1 requirements as well as maintain two or more employees/clerks while the business is open after 10 p.m. or only have a controlled access window style of conducting business after 10 p.m. Additionally, they should maintain one covert theft detection device on the property designed to notify police when it is taken in an offense, or have a silent robbery alarm system approved by the police department.
Yates said the city’s cost is minimal and consists of purchasing decals and training materials that come out to be less than $2,000 annually. The expectation is citywide compliance in six months with an impact on robbery reductions and increased arrest rate.
Another officer went over things that can be done around apartments to improve safety. In regards to developing an ordinance, basic regulations for all complexes could include increase lighting requirements; improve building/unit identification; video surveillance/monitoring; keyed access to amenities; and a positive marketing program for safest properties.
For complexes with crime issues enhanced regulations could include CPTED assessment/compliance; 24/7 personnel; quarterly meetings with city staff; community meetings with residents; and a fee schedule when subject to these regulations.
To find out about the 13-minute preventative patrol recommendations and community policing and crime prevention, view the full presentation at cityofmesquite.com/1371/Watch-City-Council-Meetings.
