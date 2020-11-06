Robbery suspects in Mesquite
Courtesy of Mesquite PD

The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in identifying four aggravated robbery suspects.  

At approximately 2:28 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Clary Drive in reference to a burglary in progress call. Upon arrival at the location, officers learned that four suspects had knocked on the complainant's front door and forced their way inside when she opened it. 

According to police the suspects held the complainant at gunpoint while they took property from inside the residence. The suspects fled the area in a gray/silver 2007-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe, possibly an LS model with black door handles and roof rack, possibly aftermarket wheels.

 

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1- Hispanic male, early 20s, wearing a black beanie, black Polo style shirt with a white logo on the left chest, multi-colored face mask, blue jeans, black Nike shoes with a white Nike swoosh.

Suspect 2- Hispanic female, mid 20s, a black baseball cap with black hair in a ponytail, black long sleeve shirt, light blue jeans, black "clutch" purse with gold chain strap, white lace-up shoes, scrunchie hair tie on left wrist.

Suspect 3- Hispanic male, early 20s, black beanie with three white stripes along the bottom (around the head), blue surgical style face mask, a navy blue hoodie with white letters “McKamy Athletics,” blue glove on the right hand only, dark blue jeans, black shoes.

Suspect 4- Hispanic male, early 20s, tan baseball cap, a black face covering and possibly a white t-shirt around the neck, black jacket/hoodie, blue glove on the right hand only, light blue jeans, white high-top shoes with Velcro strap at top.

 

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477), the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336, or Investigator M. Heidelberg at 972-216-6290.

