Mesquite PD seeking suspect in aggravated assault involving a vehicle

The Mesquite Police Department requests the assistance of the public in identifying a suspect in an aggravated assault. On Aug. 11 at 4:21 p.m., the Mesquite Police Department responded to an aggravated assault involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Samuell Blvd and S. Town East Blvd. The investigation revealed that a 2003-2011 Mercury Grand Marquis intentionally hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene. Witnesses and video from the intersection revealed that the suspect vehicle is two tone in color, with the front end being a different color than the rest of the vehicle. The front of the vehicle is blue or dark in color, while the back of the vehicle is silver in color. The suspect vehicle also has paper license plates and is missing all the hubcaps. The driver of the suspect vehicle was a Middle Eastern or Hispanic female in her 30s.
Due to the unique appearance of the suspect vehicle observed by video surveillance, the Mesquite Police Department believes that the public can help identify the suspect or the location of the suspect vehicle.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime or identity of the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477) or contact Mesquite Police Dispatch at 972-285-6336.
