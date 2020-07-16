Mesquite PD seeks public's help in identifying a suspicious person

The Mesquite Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspicious person. The pictured individual is believed to be responsible for several recent assaultive offenses, including an indecent exposure offense. 

These offenses have occurred in the area of Faithon P. Lucas Blvd and Cool Springs Drive, within the Creek Crossing Neighborhood. It should also be noted that the subject is wearing distinctive retro Air Jordan style shoes in the attached photo.

Anyone with information regarding this subject is asked to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator M. Winters at 972-216-6709.

