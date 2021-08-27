The Mesquite Police Department debuted their new soft interview room on Aug. 27 on the third floor of the police station.
The room underwent a $3,500 remodeling by Project Beloved, a nonprofit that advocates for sexual assault victims. The room will include new chairs, lighting, a rug and photography on the walls to create a safer and more welcoming atmosphere for victims as they are interviewed.
“These victims come to us, and they are about to tell us about the worst day of their life,” Det. Blake Stillwagoner said. “It’s very intimate and personal. They could feel shame. A room that looks like a doctor’s office or things you see on TV like law and order aren’t very comforting for someone to talk to a stranger about this traumatic experience that just happened. This room just creates a warm environment for them to feel comfortable in – like a living room setting.”
The Mesquite is the third city to acquire a soft interview room from Project Beloved. The nonprofit started with Tracy Matheson after her daughter, Molly Jane was killed in 2017. She has since been providing assistance to victims of sexual assault and rape since 2018.
“I saw Tracy speak at the 2019 Crimes Against Women’s Conference in Dallas,” Stillwagoner said. “She told a very passionate and moving story. You can tell she cares about what she does, and it makes a huge difference. One of our lieutenants reached out to her and got this all set up.”
The nonprofit also provides clothing and other necessary items for victims who have had their items taken as evidence by law enforcement and funds projects that help victims feel safer as they overcome the trauma of rape or sexual assault.
The room could also be used for suspects – specifically juveniles to allow for a more welcoming atmosphere during the interview.
“It looks similar to their homes,” Stillwagoner said. It looks like their bedroom or their living room. I think it will put them at ease when talking to us.”
The Mesquite Police department plans to eventually open the interviewing room up to other police departments to use for victims of assault and rape in their cities.
