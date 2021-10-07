Money seized from criminals by the Mesquite Police Department will go toward public safety funding, according to a city council vote.

The Mesquite City Council voted on Monday to allow Mesquite PD to use $276,000 they seized from narcotics dealers. Interim Police Chief David Faaborg said the funds would help the department work safer and more efficiently.

Faaborg said the funding could be used for items including additional camera trailers, new tactical team helmets to replace those that have passed their lifespan, wireless headsets to increase communications for officers on stakeout and GPS units attached to officers’ radios.

“We would like to take the money we seize from criminals and use it for good instead of using taxpayer money to buy things that will improve public safety,” Faaborg said.

Councilmember BW Smith said while the first priority of the police should always be to bring justice to criminals and get narcotics off the street, the police will gladly take criminals’ money and put it to good use.

“If our police officers weren’t out there doing the great job they’re doing, we wouldn’t have this $276,000” Councilmember Tandy Boroughs said.

The use of civil forfeiture to fund public safety is a part of Chapter 59 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure enacted Sept. 1, 2001.

