The city of Mesquite has scheduled the City Council’s annual Budget Workshop for Friday, July 17 beginning at 1 p.m. and continuing on Saturday, July 18 beginning at noon. The workshop is open to the public and will be held in Training Rooms A and B at City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Ave. All attendees will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The public can watch the workshop at www.facebook.com/cityofmesquitetx/ on the city’s Facebook page or at www.cityofmesquite.com/WatchCouncilMeeting on the city’s website.

The public can visit www.cityofmesquite.com/Budget to learn more about the city’s budget.

