Mesquite Police arrest man for throwing baby off second floor

At about 9:35 a.m. today, Mesquite Police officers were called out to a disturbance call at 801 IH 30 (Mission Fairways Apartments).

The police department received numerous calls about a male assaulting multiple people in the complex. Officers arrived on scene and immediately took the suspect into custody.  The suspect was identified as, Andre M. Richardson, 40.

A caller also advised police dispatch that the suspect threw a baby off the second floor of the apartment building during the disturbance. Officers confirmed that a 9-month-old baby was thrown off a second-floor balcony. The baby landed on top of a carport thus preventing serious injuries. The baby was transported to a local hospital by the Mesquite Fire Department for precautionary reasons.

Suspect Andre Richardson was charged with Injury to a Child, Assault Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest.   

