Mesquite police arrest street racer

The suspect’s vehicle stopped at the intersection of Centerville and IH 635; and the driver was taken into custody by the Mesquite Police Department (MPD). There were no accidents or injuries from the pursuit. MPD encourages the public to report street racing by calling 911.
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, MPD officers were dispatched to 4400 block of Gus Thomasson Rd., near the former Minyard Food Store, in reference to a large group vehicles congregated in the parking lot and driving recklessly. MPD officers arrived on scene and the vehicles immediately disbursed. One vehicle continued to drive recklessly and MPD attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled and the short car chase ensued which ended in the arrest.
During the past few months, MPD has received numerous complaints of vehicles racing on Mesquite streets. Street racing threatens the safety of not only those who are racing, but also spectators, other motorists and pedestrians. The speed, and the reckless decisions made by the drivers such as weaving through traffic, running stop signs or disobeying traffic lights, are dangerous. MPD is aggressively addressing this issue and this arrest is an example of their efforts to make Mesquite streets safer.
