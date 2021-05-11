police lights

Mesquite police have arrested three individuals for their suspected involvement in a fatal shooting that took place April 26 in the 4100 block of Shackelford Drive.

Police arrested Patshy Bryson, 31 of Balch Springs, Jamya Harris, 17 of Dallas, and Marvin Henderson, 30 of Balch Springs and charged them with murder.

Police received a call around 3:21 p.m. April 26 of a shooting, and upon arrival officers located a male with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

Police believe there was an arranged fight at that location, which led to the shooting.

Harris and Henderson remain in Dallas County Jail with bail set at $150,000 and $256,500, respectively. Bryson has bonded out of jail.

