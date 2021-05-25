Thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise in Mesquite as prices for precious metals increase.
Mesquite police have seen an increase in reports of stolen catalytic converters over the last few months.
Because of the precious metals inside the converters including platinum, palladium and rhodium, thieves can sell the metals for anywhere from $12,00 to $24,000 per ounce.
“The price of precious metals in the catalytic converters have gone up tremendously,” Lt. Stephen Biggs said. “Whatever's driving the metal prices up is ultimately driving the criminal activity. When metal prices are down, if all you get is $20, it's not worth it. It’s just like when copper prices go up, people tend to steal copper wiring from homes and that sort of thin. It's not too different from this.”
Biggs said the increased catalytic converter theft is a nation-wide problem where the thieves can saw off the converter within minutes and earn quick cash.
“It can be kind of a crime of opportunity,” Biggs said.
The Mesquite Police Department engaged in a campaign of community engagement to help residents better understand how to mitigate the risks of having their catalytic converters stolen.
“One of the big things we try to do is put out ad messages and public safety campaigns of trying to make people aware of what criminals are doing and things they can do to prevent those things,” Biggs said. “When we do catch criminals, we try to determine where they're selling these to and potentially doing inspections on scrap yards that will maybe help us lead to other criminals doing this.”
Some of the tips Biggs shared included parking the car in a garage where nobody else has access or in a well-lit area.
“Some people we've seen have little cages welded to the bottom of their vehicle to protect their catalytic converter, and there’s always things like car alarms or motion detectors that will set off the alarm if they're moving it or cutting on it to where it sets off the motion detector on the car,” he said.
Because catalytic converters do not have serial numbers or identifiable markings, some car owners also engraved their vehicle identification number, VIN, into the converter, so it’s more easily recovered.
The cost of replacing these converters have reportedly ranged from $1,000 to $4,000.
“Insurance will sometimes cover it, but some people don't have full insurance over their vehicle,” Biggs said. “They just have collision or liability. It will sometimes come out of pocket for people. Or if you make a claim, your insurance will go up, so it can be very costly.”
