Mesquite Police Chief Charles Cato gave the council a quarterly report during Monday night’s City Council staff work session.
Some key points covered in the report include the implementation of the 13M, which is having officers go through a targeted area for 13 minutes in their shift to decrease crime.
According to the report, by implementing the 13M for the entire month, the police department expects a decrease in overall offenses by 22 percent, which will ultimately increase officers “free time” by two hours.
A few notable cases the MPD worked recently include Officer Marcus Rodriquez shutting down an illegal gaming operation.
Cato reported that Rodriquez was dispatched to a suspicious activity call at Military Parkway and Peachtree Road. The shopkeeper said he operated a phone accessory and repair business; the officer noticed several gaming machines were observed in various states of repair. Rodriquez gained consent to search the building and located several games and people playing them; $13,000 in cash was seized from the location and more to come from bank accounts.
In another case, Officer Phillip Offutt discovered 150 pounds of marijuana. Cato reported that while Offutt was on patrol at 4:30 a.m. he noticed an 18-wheeler parked on Grand Junction Boulevard. When he pulled around it the officer noticed a man loading large plastic wrapped bundles into a Jeep and the 18-wheeler fled the scene.
Officer Offutt contacted the driver of the Jeep and after obtaining consent discovered 150 pounds of marijuana inside. The driver of the 18-wheeler is currently being investigated by the DEA.
Cato said Texas House Bill 1325 states that products containing less than .3 percent of THC, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana, are legal.
“We are now having to bear the responsibility of determining if it’s .3 percent or more THC. Currently, we don’t have the facilities, and the labs that we used (do not) have the ability to test this,” he said.
Due to this new law, Cato said the suspect was interviewed but they had to let him go.
“The DA will not take the charge based on the state law, even though we found him in possession of 150 pounds of marijuana,” he added.
In the area of residential burglary for the second quarter this year, Cato reported that they’ve been able to sustain a decreases the last three years, 2017-2019, and believes part of that success has to do with three things – part-time deployment where they could target the exact time and day where crime was occurring, the council approving the position of public service profession in the budget in April 2017, as well as approving two crime analyses in July 2017.
In the area of robberies, Cato said the department is aggressively developing intelligence to target those who are committing this offense.
“We still have about 15 percent of our robberies every year that are committed by folks that are just shoplifters and they use force to try to escape, and that’s considered robbery using physical force to commit a theft,” he said.
“We concentrate on developing the intelligence to get out there ahead of time,” he continued. “We want to prevent robberies, we want to prevent all crimes, our goal is to keep it from ever happening, but when it does happen we want to respond quickly.”
The full quarterly report can be found at cityofmesquite.com.
