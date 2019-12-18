Mesquite Police Chief Charles Cato was presented with the 2019 Patriot Award by One Community during Monday night’s City Council meeting.
The Patriot Award has been presented annually since 2017 by One Community. It is presented to an individual, who through their active involvement in their community, displays ongoing engagement in building bridges of trust between law enforcement and the neighborhoods they serve.
“Chief Cato has been instrumental in the creation and support of the Mesquite Police Department’s Summer Camp program,” said Nick Galanos, president of One Community. “We at One Community strongly support that program. We understand that any business comes to a town because of the safety of that town because of the opportunity to grow and develop their businesses. We firmly believe the way that you achieve that is through engaging with youth and building a firm foundation for relationships with the police department and with the youth who are coming up.”
He added that many departments do not recognize this, make the investment or understand the importance of doing this, which is one of the key reasons they’ve chosen to recognize Cato.
Cato is also instrumental in the Mesquite ISD High School Mentorship Program and the Police Explorer Program.
“Chief Cato is one of those rare, forward-thinking police chiefs that understand the connection between an active police department, safe neighborhoods, community policing, and more importantly, economic development,” said One Community Founder and CEO Toni Brinker. “The police department plays a vital role in economic development and raising tax revenues in any city that they are domiciled.”
Cato is also a member of the Rotary Club of Mesquite where he coordinates the awards program that recognizes MISD seniors for leadership, good citizenship and academic achievement. Additionally, he mentors three members of the John Horn High School football team and participates in Big Brothers Big Sisters by supporting a student at Florence Black Elementary.
“I am honored and humbled to be selected to receive the One Community Patriot Award. I am privileged to serve with some of the finest men and women in law enforcement today. The members of the Mesquite Police Department who perform their duties in such an exemplary manner day in and day out are the real heroes. Their willingness to engage with the community positively is the key to our success. It is with heartfelt gratitude that I accept this award on their behalf,” Cato said.
One Community is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving communities by building safe, secure cities of opportunity. Their cause-minded community engagement programs unite, raise awareness and foster positive relationships between first responders and those living in the communities they serve and protect.
