Mesquite Police Chief David Gill was sworn in on Monday by City Council.
City Manager Cliff Keheley said the most significant comment made about Chief Gill was that he cared about individual members of both the police department and his community in addition to being a good leader.
“In the life of a city like Mesquite where we are trying to do great things and move our city forward, who we choose to lead our city matters a whole lot,” Mayor Bruce Archer said.
Gill invited his family to the dais before being sworn in by City Secretary Sonja Land.
After taking his oath, Gill thanked his family and friends for their support through his career.
“I always tell people it’s not what I know; it’s who I know,” he said. “I want to thank everyone who supported me because it’s on your shoulders that I got here.”
Archer also thanked Interim Chief David Faaborg for his service while the city searched for a new police chief.
“Serving as an interim in a police department is not an easy task,” Keheley said. “David was dealt several challenges during this difficult period, and I can’t say anything but great things about how he handled himself, how he led the department and how he has supported the men and women of the police department.”
