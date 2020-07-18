Mesquite Police Department graduates five new recruits from Basic Peace Officer Course

On July 17, five new Mesquite Police Officers graduated from the Mesquite Police Department’s (MPD) Basic Peace Officer Course (BPOC). This is the 13th graduation class to complete the internal training program. MPD has graduated 95 recruits from its BPOC since the training academy began in 2013.
“I look forward to seeing our five new graduates continue to grow as they begin field training and then serve the citizens of Mesquite,” said Police Chief Charles Cato.
Mayor Bruce Archer said, “These new officers will play a huge role in being ambassadors for our community and making sure everyone in Mesquite feels safe and knows they are welcome.”
The graduates are William C. Pecena– Rockwall, Texas; Thomas Frounfelker– Tyler, Texas; John G. Rouse, Jr.– Crandall, Texas; Teresa Siguenza– Dallas, Texas; and David Cervantes– Dallas, Texas.
The recruits in the graduating class have diverse backgrounds. They range in age from 22 to 36 and have earned a variety of college degrees. The recruits include a U.S. Marine Corp. veteran and one recruit served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2005 to 2010, the United States Army from 2010 to 2019 and he is currently in the Texas National Guard. Teresa Siguenza has a first degree black belt in traditional Shotokan Karate and John G. Rouse, Jr. competes in the Highland games, where he throws heavy objects and wears a kilt.
The five new police officers completed 25 weeks of the BPOC program. They now will begin a 17-week field training program. Upon successful completion of the program, the police officers will be assigned to patrol duties.
