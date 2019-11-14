Mesquite Police Department graduates six from Basic Peace Officer Course

On Nov. 8, six new Mesquite Police Officers graduated from the Mesquite Police Department’s Basic Peace Officer Course. This is the 12th graduation class to complete the internal training program.
The class of six graduates included Reed Rose who had his badge pinned on him by his grandfather, George Rice. Rice was a Mesquite Police Officer from 1972 – 1991. Rose’s dad is Eddie Rose who is a current Arson Investigator for the Mesquite Fire Department. This class of graduates also featured the first Mesquite Firefighters to complete the program to become Arson Investigators.
The recruits in the graduating class have diverse backgrounds. Five are from Texas and one is from Louisiana. They range in age from 22 to 42. The recruits include a former dispatcher with the Mesquite Police Department, a 21-year U.S. Marine veteran, a U.S. Army veteran, and variety of college degrees.
