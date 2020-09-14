Mesquite Police Department hosts September 16 free VIN etching

The Mesquite Police Department (MPD) will provide free vehicle identification number (VIN) etching to the public on September 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sears parking lot of Town East Mall, located at 2063 Town East Mall. 

MPD Public Information Officer Lieutenant Stephen Biggs, said, “VIN etching is used as a countermeasure to motor vehicle theft and potentially reduces the value of a stolen vehicle to the thieves. Plus, vehicles that have their VIN aid law enforcement in the recovery and identification of the vehicle if it is stolen.”

Biggs explained that VINs also help in the recovery of stolen vehicle parts.

MPD’s Auto Theft Division will conduct the free VIN etching. Officers will place the federally registered vehicle identification number on each vehicle’s windshield and windows. The process for each vehicle is only expected to take five minutes. For details, please call MPD at 972- 216-6700.

