Mesquite Police Department offers free gun locks to the community

The Mesquite Police Department has joined Project ChildSafe, a nationwide educational program that promotes the safe storage of firearms in the home, to offer free gun locks to the Mesquite community. The program raises awareness about firearms safety by distributing gun locks and educational materials to gun owners.
Mesquite Police Officer Steven Contreras said, “With so many children at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, this is a great time to remind our residents to be responsible gun owners. Safe and proper storage is the number one way to prevent firearm accidents at home.”
Project ChildSafe has provided MPD with free gun locks to distribute to the community. In order to practice social distancing in response to the coronavirus pandemic, MPD will set up an unstaffed table in the lobby of the Mesquite Police Department, located at 777 N. Galloway Avenue, with the free gun locks.
The nationwide program has distributed more than 37 million free firearms safety kits, which include a cable-style gun lock, to gun owners in all 50 states through partnerships with more than 15,000 local law enforcement agencies.
To learn more about Project ChildSafe and safe gun storage options for your home visit www.projectchildsafe.org. Contact Officer Contreras at (972) 329-8757 or scontrer@mesquitepolice.org for questions about the free gun locks.
