The Mesquite police department is testing a new software that aims to help recover monetary loss.
The Mesquite Police Department recently rolled out a new software called Illuno for businesses to hire off-duty officers as security personnel. The platform allows the business to request officers through the police department. The department has the ability to track the hours worked and what items were used during the off-duty job – specifically squad cars. The department has two rates available for private businesses: a rate for hiring an officer with a police car, and a rate for hiring an officer without a police car.
“The Mesquite Police Department has typically not allowed the use of police vehicles while officers work in an off duty capacity unless the officer resides in the city and has an individually assigned car, had prior supervisor approval, or was required due to the type of work,” Mesquite Police Lt. Michael Kelly said. “A business wanting to hire an off duty officer now has the option select which above mentioned rate – car or no car – fits their needs the best, with the approval of a police supervisor.”
Kelly said the reason for the rate difference was to offset the cost of a private business utilizing a city asset because costs for using a city asset will go to the city.
Mesquite Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said costs relating to off-duty jobs typically pull from the city budget. So, the department requires all off-duty jobs involving squad cars remain in the city to ensure there is no substantial cost to the city.
“It is important to note that while the vehicle may be utilized by an off duty officer working for a private business it will create higher police visibility and provide better to the service to the city as well,” Kelly said. “An officer working in an off duty capacity can and will respond to help citizens in need or stop any crime observed in their presence.”
The software also helps the department track overtime hours to mitigate the risk of fatigue among police officers. Guthrie said that 180 audits across all major police departments revealed that police officers are soliciting jobs on their own to businesses and working untracked hours on their days off.
“[Illuno] tracks all jobs going out and in, and it collects all the recovered assets from them,” he said. “The key is to track the jobs but not prevent the jobs.”
Ricketts said the job is still in its infancy with only 20% of the department’s officers active in the program.
“Sounds like we are in the early stages of the program, maybe even just testing the waters,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.