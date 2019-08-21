The Mesquite Police Department (MPD) has announced its participation in a collaborative study being undertaken in conjunction with the University of Texas at Dallas and the University of California, Irvine. The department intends to work with researchers from both distinguished universities to review the efficiency of how the department deploys personnel and equipment. This research exercise will be conducted through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) approved by the Mesquite City Council.
“We are excited about this unique and valuable opportunity to apply an intensive academic review of our operations,” said Police Chief Charles Cato. “As a department, we strive to be at the forefront of intelligence-based policing and employ crime-fighting strategies based on actionable data whenever possible. It is a tremendous opportunity to work with two, tier-one research universities. They will apply empirical research methodologies to evaluate and measure the effectiveness and efficiency of the various tools and techniques currently utilized by the department.”
Cato indicated the department sought out this research opportunity from these two universities who agreed to provide the service for free with no cost to city taxpayers. Additionally, this process will support the department’s efforts in applying for grants from the Bureau of Justice Assistance.
The collaboration will be driven by data that is already available to the public through the department’s Crime Analysis Unit. This data will include calls for service, reported offense data, and resources deployed data. Cato did confirm the data would not include the personal information of victims or perpetrators. He further explained the department would have 60 days to review the findings in both reports before the academic research is published.
“A safe community is one of the City Council’s top strategic goals. Anytime we can have our performance reviewed, that is a good thing. Our entire organization always should seek ways to improve. We are one organization working towards one common goal, and that is service to our community,” said City Manager Cliff Keheley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.