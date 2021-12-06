The city of Mesquite and the Mesquite Police Department held a vigil in memory of Officer Richard Houston Sunday evening at the Mesquite police department.
According to the department, Houston was fatally wounded in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance in the 1500 block of South Belt Line Road in Mesquite on Friday. During the course of the investigation, Houston was shot multiple times. He was transported to Baylor Hospital in Dallas and later died.
On Sunday, Police Chief David Gill recognized the attendance of some of Houston’s family and talked about Houston’s importance to the department before leading the attendees in prayer.
“We haven't forgotten, and we'll never forget Richard,” Gill said.
Mayor Aleman also spoke at Houston’s vigil, highlighting the importance of community and giving commendation to Dallas and Garland police officers who supported Mesquite following Houston’s death.
“With one fallen officer, I know many more are coming up,” Aleman said. “Many more will receive the call because this sacrifice was not in vain. I shared with those officers at Baylor hospital, I told them we mourn with those who mourn. We grieve with those who grieve. We weep with those who weep. We overcome evil with good.”
Houston’s funeral will be held Thursday with visitation from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. and a service from 12-2 p.m. at the Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall, 701 I-30.
The public is welcome to attend the service. However, a private gravesite ceremony will be held for immediate family and Mesquite police officers.
