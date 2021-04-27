At approximately 3:21 p.m. Monday, the Mesquite Police Department was dispatched to a shooting in progress call in the 4100 Block of Shackelford Drive.
Upon arrival at the location, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound to the head. The male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
The shooting appears to have been the result of an arranged fight that took place between several subjects at the location. This is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be released as they become available.
