Video and audio recordings released by the Mesquite Police Department on Friday provide more information about the officer-involved shooting that took place May 4.
Mesquite officers were dispatched to the Audubon Park Apartments in the 5800 block of Northwest Drive around 7:50 a.m. after receiving a hang-up call.
In an audio recording of the 911 call, a female at the apartment can be heard crying and saying “don’t hit me” and a man, later identified as Ashton Pinke, yelling as well. But the female never responded to the dispatch’s questions.
A police officer arrived at the apartment at 7:59 a.m. According to body camera footage from that officer, Pinke answered the door and was calm but denied there was a disturbance and quickly closed the door.
The officer later received word that a female victim was inside and in distress. The female victim later told officers she was behind Pinke when he answered the door and that she signaled to officers that she needed help.
The video shows the officer continued to knock on the door. Eventually the door opened and the woman left the apartment with a young child. She told officers Pinke assaulted her and that he was in possession of a knife.
Police said around the same time a second officer arrived, Pinke had jumped out of a second-story window of the apartment. The officers placed themselves between Pinke and the woman and child.
On the video Pinke can be seen holding two objects, later confirmed to be a knife and a long club, and heard yelling “shoot” four times while the officers are heard saying, “hands up” and “don’t do it” four times.
Lt. Stephen Biggs of the Mesquite Police Department said Pinke made no effort to flee or drop his weapons.
“Instead he ran directly toward the officers with the club and the knife raised in his hands,” Biggs said. “The officers made the decision to fire their duty weapons at Mr. Pinke, who fell to the ground.”
Biggs said officers attempted CPR and other lifesaving measures on Pinke. He said an ambulance was dispatched at 8:03 a.m. and arrived at 8:07 a.m. It left the apartment complex at 8:16 a.m. to go to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Biggs said the female victim had visible injuries and was treated by Mesquite paramedics.
“The female victim told investigators she had called 911 because Mr. Pinke physically assaulted her because he was upset about a financial situation,” Biggs said. “Physical evidence supports the victim’s allegations of assault. Mr. Pinke reportedly punched her in the face multiple times, applied pressure to her neck restricting her breathing and threatened her with a knife.”
Biggs said the victim later told investigators that when Pinke closed the door on police officer one that he told the victim “They’re going to have to kill me.”
Biggs said the amount of offenses by Pinke against the female equate to a second-degree felony.
Biggs said the club recovered at the scene was found to be modified to include batteries taped to both ends.
Police identified the officers’ guns as Glock 22 40-caliber pistols.
Biggs said both officers had tasers on their belt, though he said the current policy does not require officers to carry tasers.
“The taser is a useful tool for law enforcement in a lot of situations,” Biggs said. “In this incident it was not. The taser is a less lethal device. The suspect was wielding two deadly weapons. And we’re not countering two deadly weapons with a less lethal device.”
He added, “As with any officer-involved shooting or use of force investigation there is … something like this there is a criminal investigation, there’s an administrative side of the investigation and there’s also where we look at a review of any potential policy or training issue that we can learn from this.”
Biggs said neither officer had dealt with Pinke before. Audio released by MPD shows dispatch telling the first officer Pinke
was a mental patient, schizophrenic, bipolar and had depression.
“The officers got that information, however they’re going to a disturbance call. They’re going to a 911 hang-up call,” Biggs said. “This was not a mental health call even though they did have that information. Dispatch did advise the officers in the notes of Mr. Pinke having bipolar or potentially mental issues. Officers still have to deal with the call as a response to the 911 hang-up or potential disturbance. Nothing changes in that regard.”
He added that the time between the initial contact with Pinke to the shooting was about two minutes, and the confrontation lasted about 25 seconds.
“The time and the ability to reason or diagnose Mr. Pinke was severely limited because of his actions that escalated things.”
Biggs said officer one is a 25-year member of the Mesquite Police Department, and the other is a 21-year veteran of MPD.
He said both officers have received crisis intervention training, additional training on de-escalation and hostage negotiator training.
Biggs said only one of the officers’ body cameras were functioning during the incident.
Biggs said the police department will continue to investigate the incident. He said once it’s complete it will be sent to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office for review.
He said internal affairs will investigate to determine if the officers’ use of force followed department procedures.
