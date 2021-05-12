The Mesquite Police Department and the community on Monday celebrated the life of Kozmo, the MPD K9 officer who was killed in the line of duty last month.
According to Mesquite police, Kozmo was found dead in the early morning of April 26 after police had chased multiple aggravated robbery suspects into a wooded area.
Around 2:39 a.m. Mesquite police were called to assist the Balch Springs Police Department in pursuing the robbery suspects. Spike strips were deployed to disable the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Bruton Road and Interstate 635, but the suspects fled on foot into a wooded area near the highway.
Police said Kozmo was used to help track the suspects, who were eventually caught. But police could not find Kozmo until approximately 4:13 a.m. when officers discovered the K-9 was deceased.
A necropsy revealed trauma consistent with an assault.
“We’re sad at the loss of Kozmo,” Capt. Doug Yates said at the service, which took place at Family Cathedral in Mesquite. “Some of us are frightened that this could happen to an officer. Most of us are angry that someone in our community and our society could do something like this to the police.”
Kozmo, a Dutch Shepherd mix, was born Feb. 24, 2016. He soon became a valuable member of the Mesquite Police Department, and a friend.
Officer Jeremy Wilemon recalled how Kozmo joined the force. Wilemon said he and Officer Jason Crawford began thinking about having a K9 unit in 2009.
Wilemon said he and Crawford worked hard to convince the police department to create a K9 unit, and finally in 2016 it was approved. The two were named the department’s K9 handlers.
In early 2017 Wilemon and Crawford flew to Modesto, California to select the K9.
“For the next two days one of the dogs, named Denny at the time, caught Jason’s eye after his first exercise,” Wilemon said. “Denny performed very well over the next two days, and Jason and Denny seemed to click immediately. At the end of the testing it was an easy decision for Jason in selecting Denny as his partner.”
Soon after Crawford changed Denny’s name to Kozmo.
“Jason quickly trained Kozmo to be one of the best service dogs the Mesquite Police Department has had,” Yates said.
He said together Jason and Kozmo worked to find 204 suspects, including outside of Mesquite, and helped seize over 200 pounds of illegal drugs.
“He served us well and was a true asset to the department,” Yates said.
Wilemon recalled a time Kozmo was used to help locate a suspect sought by Seagoville police.
Wilemon said Kozmo was insistent on staying near a body of water during the search even though officers had no reason to think the suspect was there. Finally, after Kozmo continued to return to the pond, officers discovered the suspect was under water, having only his mouth and nose above water, to hide from police. Kozmo’s persistence paid off, and the suspect was apprehended.
Harry Lee Sewell, pastor of Family Cathedral, described Kozmo as a protector of not only his handler but also of the entire department.
“There is no greater love than one would lay down his life for his friend,” Sewell said. “Kozmo showed all of us the greatest love known to man. He gave his life protecting and serving you and me.”
Wilemon echoed that, describing the training Kozmo and the handlers went through to be prepared to lead officers into danger.
“Kozmo and Jason did this time and time again and were successful,” Wilemon said. “They caught many violent suspects and kept their promise as a team to put our brothers and sisters first and keep them safe. Kozmo kept that promise to Jason and to our officers as he died being a hero and a warrior.”
