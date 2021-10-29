police lights

The Mesquite Police Department is searching for capital murder suspects.

The Mesquite Police Department responded to a shooting call at approximately 10:51 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2000 block of Cantura Drive. 

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds laying on the ground. The individual was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Officer Jolyn Lopez said he later died as a result of his wounds.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called in that leads to the arrest and indictment for the felony offense. They can be reached at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477); or through the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator D. Barrett at 972-216-6791.

