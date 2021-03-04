Update: 4:21 p.m.
Cervantes was located in Dallas and reunited with his family.
Originally posted at 12:26 p.m.
The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
Angel Cervantes was reported missing on Tuesday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from his residence on Orchid Avenue in Mesquite.
Cervantes is a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall weighing 165 pounds with black/gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black long-sleeved shirt.
Cervantes has a history of forgetting things and may be confused about his surroundings and unable to return to his residing location.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cervantes is encouraged to contact 9-1-1 or the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.
