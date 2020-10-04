The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
Edmund Achu (71) of Mesquite was last seen at his residence Saturday around 6 p.m. Achu is approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall with short white hair and light facial hair. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a dark red striped long sleeve shirt, khaki cargo pants, and tennis shoes.
Due to his previous medical history, Achu may be confused about his location and how to return home.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Achu is encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator C. Odom at 972-216-6289.
