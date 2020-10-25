The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in identifying three armed robbery suspects.
The three pictured individuals committed three armed robberies at different discount store locations within the city of Mesquite:
Oct. 21 at approx. 9 pm- A business located in the 1300 Block of Oates Drive
Oct. 21 at approx. 10 pm- A business located in the 1300 Block of Beltline Road
Oct. 22 at approx. 9:50 pm -A business located in the 800 Block of Gross Road
The subjects appear to be targeting the businesses just before closing time. Several of the suspects are wearing distinctive clothing/shoes, see attached photos.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.
If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477), the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336, or Investigator M. Smith at 972-216-6291.
