Mesquite PD

The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating several shooting suspects.  

Around 11:05 p.m. Saturday Mesquite police officers responded to a sounds of gunfire call in the 2400 block of Baretta Drive. Upon arrival, officers learned that a shooting had occurred and as a result, a juvenile female had been struck in the leg by gunfire. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition with a non-life-threatening wound. In addition to the home itself, several vehicles at the residence had been struck by gunfire as well.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the residence where the shooting occurred had been rented out as a party location. It appears that a disturbance had taken place between several attendees of the party and this is what prompted the shooting. It is believed that at least two suspects were involved in this shooting  

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.

If you have information about this crime or the identity of the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477); or the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

