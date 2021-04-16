Around 9:27 p.m. April 11., the Mesquite Police Department responded to a call of a motor vehicle crash in the 4700 block of Eastbound US Hwy 80.
Upon arrival on the scene, officers discovered that a 2017 Freightliner box truck and a 2019 Hyundai Accent had struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian had already been on the roadway when struck by the two vehicles.
The subsequent investigation has revealed that the pedestrian was initially struck by an unknown vehicle, which resulted in the pedestrian lying in the roadway. This unknown vehicle left the scene prior to the arrival of officers.
The pedestrian (later identified as 43-year-old Thomas Dale from Dallas, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6636 or Investigator N. Sierra at 972-216-6679.
