The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating multiple suspects involved in a homicide.
At approximately 7:23 p.m. Tuesday, Mesquite police officers responded to a crash in the area of northbound Interstate 635 and Interstate 30. The caller stated that he had been a passenger in a Lyft vehicle when the Lyft driver was shot by a passing vehicle on the ramp from northbound IH 635 to westbound IH 30, causing the vehicle to crash.
The driver was found unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound. The driver was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the Lyft vehicle has been identified as Robert Barry, a 58-year-old male from Granbury.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.
If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477); or the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.
