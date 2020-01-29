Mesquite Police seeks robbery suspects

The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in identifying two armed robbery suspects.
On Jan. 28 at approximately 7:14 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Sonic Restaurant located in the 1800 block of Military Parkway in reference to a robbery in progress. The two pictured male subjects ordered food outside and later confronted an employee outside at gunpoint and ordered the employee back into the store. After robbing the location, the suspects left the scene in dark colored SUV with black wheels.
The suspects are described 19-25 year old males. One was wearing a black hoodie, blue torn jeans,and blue shoes with white soles and laces. The other suspect was wearing a Black Nike Hoodie,black torn jeans,and black and gray shoes.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact Investigator C. Renfrow at 972-329-8301
