Mesquite Police sees increased thefts during internet sales exchanges

Don’t sacrifice your safety, for the sale. That’s the message from the Mesquite Police Department (MPD). The rate of internet sales exchanges resulting in thefts in Mesquite is rising towards about 20 percent of all robberies in the community. The Mesquite Police Department is reminding the public not to be a victim of opportunity, but to use opportunities for safe internet exchanges.
Mesquite Police Lieutenant and Public Information Officer Stephen Biggs said, “Don’t become a victim of opportunity. Selling to strangers in a secluded area is a recipe for a robbery, assault or worse. About one in five of every theft is an internet-related transaction. Two years ago about 5 percent of all robberies in Mesquite were the result of thefts during the exchange of items from a sale made over the internet. In 2020, the number of thefts during internet sales exchanges is at 15 percent and growing.”
Biggs shared that MPD just arrested two individuals who are suspected of assaulting a person who thought they were buying cell phones.
The MPD offers these opportunities for the community not to be a victim of a crime of opportunity:
· BE SAFE. Meet in the “Exchange Zone.” It is located in the front parking lot of the Mesquite Police Department, at 777 N. Galloway Avenue. The zone is safe and provides 24-hour surveillance cameras of all activity. If you can’t meet at the “Exchange Zone”, meet in a public area during the day. And if the exchange must occur at night, choose a location that has good lighting.
· BE COMFORTABLE. If the exchange must occur at a private residence with strangers, bring a familiar face, like a friend or family member.
· BE SMART. Use smart technology. Text or call a friend about the exchange plans before and after – or even have them on speaker during the exchange as a witness. Set the location tracking feature on a smartphone. Use a transaction app for the sale or purchase. Bring only enough cash for the agreed upon price.
· BE AWARE. Listen to personal instincts and watch surroundings. Leave any situation that feels unsafe.
“We need our community to be aware of this crime trend. Parents need to have a talk with their kids about this subject. And, we need our young adults not to be so cavalier with meeting strangers to exchange stuff,” said Biggs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.