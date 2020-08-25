The Texas Book Festival recently announced the 2020 Texas Library Grant recipients, and the Mesquite Public Library is among the 42 libraries across the state to be named.
The Texas Book Festival gives out grants to libraries across Texas each year to grow equity for libraries and communities across the state and to support the hard work of library directors and staff. Since 1996, the organization has funded 1,211 grants totaling more than $3 million to 600-plus libraries in every corner of the state.
Through the Texas Book Festival Collections Enhancement Grant the Mesquite Public Library was awarded $2,500.
These funds will go toward updating and expanding the library’s study guide and practice test collection. This enhanced collection will assist students and those preparing for professional exams or certifications to further their careers, stated Virginia Mundt, director of library services.
The second grant was from the 2021 Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) CARES Grant for $23,700.
The TSLAC received funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) to support libraries in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Congress provided these federal funds in the CARES Act for states to distribute to libraries.
Mundt stated that the Mesquite Public Library will use the funds to expand digital inclusion efforts, especially for workforce development, by way of the library’s job seeker initiative.
She added that the CARES Act funds will be used to purchase hotspots for residents to check out and use at home. These mobile hotspots will provide WiFi access so residents will be able to search for positions and submit online job applications in safety of their own homes.
The funds will also be used to acquire several power-ready tables to help implement social distancing while visitors use the free WiFi available at both of the Mesquite Public Libraries.
“Our community will benefit tremendously from this funding, and we look forward to expanding our existing resources to provide increased digital support for residents,” Mundt said. “Both of these grants will improve services for the community during a time of great need. Public libraries are often an essential resource for people looking for jobs and for those who are training to improve their career options.”
“I am extremely proud of the work the library staff has done to enhance services and resources for those in the community who have been greatly affected by the economic repercussions of the current pandemic,” she added.
