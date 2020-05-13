Mesquite Public Library System announces new Library To Go program

The Mesquite Public Library System has launched its new program called “Library To Go” to make library books, videos and audiobooks accessible to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new curbside service is available to current library card holders at the Main Library, 300 W. Grubb Drive, Monday - Thursday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Cardholders can reserve materials at www.cityofmesquite.com/LibraryOnlineCatalog and pick-up materials within 48 hours. The public may call the library at 972-216-6220 for more information on the program.
“Both libraries currently remain closed through June 1, however this new Library To Go program will allow us to provide a new level of customer service to our loyal library cardholders. Within 48 hours, our staff will contact the customer and be at the front door of the Main Library with the materials that were reserved," said Virginia Mundt, director of Library Services.
Requests are limited to no more than 10 books, two audiobooks and two movies per library card holder. A library card is required to use the Library To Go program. Mesquite residents who do not currently have a library card can contact the library at 972-216-6220.
Residents may register for an e-card at www.cityofmesquite.com/eLibrary and gain online access to a virtual library. It includes eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, databases and other electronic resources provided by the Mesquite Public Library System.
