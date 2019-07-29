American Quilter’s Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, recently announced that Martha Lindberg, of Mesquite, has been accepted as a contestant with her quilt, 'Round & 'Round the Neighborhood, at AQS QuiltWeek - Fall Paducah, Kentucky.
AQS QuiltWeek - Fall Paducah features close to 700 quilts from around the world. The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $121,250 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 38 states and 16 countries.
The American Quilter’s Society is the largest quilting membership organization in the world. For 35 years, AQS has been the leading voice in quilting inspiration and advice. At AQS, we believe that with the proper resources, the creative individual can take their quilting projects beyond what they can imagine. For more information about the American Quilter’s Society, visit americanquilter.com.
