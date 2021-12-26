Mesquite city employees continue to give back to the community they serve raising $50,000 for local charities as a part of their 2021 Real Texas Giving Campaign.
In the past five years, city employees have donated nearly $200,000 through the campaign to local charitable organizations, programs and services that support the Mesquite community.
Assistant City Manager Chris Sanchez organized the annual campaign.
“Our employees increased their efforts to donate this year,” he said. “Our final numbers show that our staff donated 29% more in 2021 compared to 2020. They gave their own money to aid many causes in Mesquite.”
Sanchez said funds were raised through a variety of games and contests during the last week of October in addition to employees opting in to have money deducted from their bi-weekly paycheck towards a charity of their choice.
The 2021 Real Texas Giving Campaign will assist 16 different programs that serve Mesquite including Sharing Life Community Outreach, the American Heart Association, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, Santa Cop and Fill the Boot.
